national

Mito city employee gets 5-month suspension after calling woman’s phone 50 times

MITO, Ibaraki

A 57-year-old man who works in the water service department of Mito in Ibaraki Prefecture, has been suspended from his job for five months after it was learned that he had pestered a woman by calling her mobile phone 50 times during a one-week period in June.

The Mito city government suspended the man as of Wednesday. The suspect found out the woman’s phone number through work records, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to city officials, he managed to obtain a document relating to the meter reading inspection of the woman's residence in 2015, which included her cell phone number.

Between June 2 and 9 of this year, the suspect called her 50 times and used obscene words in some calls. The victim consulted with her boss who contacted the Mito government. However, the city does not intend to file a criminal complaint against the employee after the woman requested they not do so.

When asked why he kept calling the woman, the employee was quoted as saying: “She spoke kind words to me at first when I was feeling depressed.” He also indicated he had no plans to resign.

When asked why he kept calling the woman, the employee was quoted as saying: “She spoke kind words to me at first when I was feeling depressed.” 

Seriously? A city hall stalker! He also knows here address as well. Could be time for her to move.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

