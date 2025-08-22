Mobile battery catches fire on bullet train

A mobile battery briefly caught fire on a moving shinkansen bullet train in central Japan on Friday, but the blaze was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported, according to JR Central.

There were no disruptions on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line after a passenger who had placed the battery in a seat pocket alerted staff to the fire around 4:30 p.m. The train, traveling from Tokyo to Osaka, was between Hamamatsu in Shizuoka Prefecture and Toyohashi in Aichi Prefecture at the time.

The incident occurred about a week after another bullet train on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line was forced to stop between stations in Shiga and Gifu prefectures. In that instance, a fire originating from equipment beneath a carriage floor resulted in the passengers being evacuated and other services being delayed.

