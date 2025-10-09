 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Pakutaso
national

Mobile battery starts emitting smoke inside plane bound for Tokyo’s Haneda airport

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Usually, flights between Okinawa and Tokyo are pretty unremarkable. It’s only about a two-and-a-half-hour trip, which is barely enough time to watch a movie or put a dent in a novel, and the flightpath is almost entirely over the open waters of the Pacific, meaning there’s little noteworthy scenery to gaze out the window at.

However, things got unexpectedly eventful on ANA Flight 994 on Thursday morning, which left Naha Airport, Okinawa’s main air hub, at around 11 a.m., bound for Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Shortly after takeoff, one of the 339 passengers onboard noticed smoke coming from the carryon bag of the person next to them, which was stowed under the seat in front of the owner at the time.

As is becoming a frequent occurrence, the source was a mobile battery, which had heated up and was starting to smoke, with one passenger describing the emanating smell as being like someone had struck a match. Thankfully, the smoldering was put out before producing any open flames, and after radioing in with a report on what had happened, the flight continued on to Haneda, landing as scheduled that afternoon. The cabin crew also informed the passengers about what had taken place, and no injuries or panicking resulted. It’s unclear if the battery had been actively charging a device at the time it began smoking.

The incident comes just days after a traveler’s mobile battery caught fire inside of hotel in Kyoto, prompting the pre-dawn evacuation of the more than 1,000 guests who were inside at the time.

With smartphones increasingly taking the place of guidebooks, maps, and cameras, as well as being a source of in-flight entertainment, travelers today have an understandable desire for charging options that don’t require plugging their devices into a wall socket. With mobile battery fires happening more and more often, though, it’s also more important than ever to be diligent when using or transporting them, and if incidents like the one onboard the ANA flight continue, we might see Japanese airlines impose even stricter rules about flying with mobile batteries than the ones they added just a few months ago.

Source: FNN Prime Online, Nitele News

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Fire breaks out in Kyoto hotel, mobile battery to blame

-- Japanese airlines, including JAL and ANA, enacting new mobile battery carry-on rules this month

-- Mobile battery fire breaks out on Tokyo’s main commuter line

© SoraNews24

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

How I Made Money Moving in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Wakeoe Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Maternity & Paternity Leave in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog