Moderna asks Japan health ministry to approve BA.5-tailored vaccine

A vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub variants

The Japan unit of Moderna Inc has asked the country's health ministry to approve its updated coronavirus vaccine tailored to the now-prevalent BA.5 subvariant.

The U.S. pharmaceutical giant's application for the bivalent vaccine, which works against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 and earlier strains, follows U.S. rival Pfizer Inc's request for the ministry to green-light similar vaccines last month.

In an effort to stem the ongoing seventh wave of COVID-19 infections powered mostly by the BA.5 subvariant, Japan started giving Omicron booster shots made by Moderna and Pfizer in September, but they are tailored to the BA.1 subvariant.

Moderna's updated vaccine, targeting those aged 18 or above, has earned approval for emergency use in the United States.

