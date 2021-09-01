Moderna says COVID vaccines sent to Japan contained stainless steel particles

Moderna said Wednesday that tainted batches of its COVID-19 vaccine sent to Japan were contaminated with stainless steel particles, but the company did not expect it posed "an undue risk to patient safety."
The U.S. biotech firm is facing major setbacks in Japan, with hundreds of thousands of doses suspended following reports of foreign substances detected in vials.
Authorities are also investigating the deaths of two men who received doses from a tainted batch, but the cause of their deaths is so far unknown.
In a joint statement with its Japanese partner Takeda, Moderna said the contamination in one of three suspended lots had been traced back to production line flaws at a factory run by its Spanish contractor, ROVI Pharma Industrial Services.
"The rare presence of stainless steel particles in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine does not pose an undue risk to patient safety and it does not adversely affect the benefit/risk profile of the product," the statement said.
Metallic particles of this size injected into a muscle may cause a site reaction, but are unlikely to go beyond that, it added.
"Stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples. As such, it is not expected that injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk."
Moderna added that for the time being, there was no evidence that the two deaths were related to administration of the vaccine and "the relationship is currently considered to be coincidental." An investigation is ongoing.
Last week, Japan suspended 1.63 million Moderna doses across the country.
Around 46 percent of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated, as the country battles a record surge of coronavirus cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant.© 2021 AFP
24 Comments
Login to comment
theResident
Right. All the anti vaxxers can stop telling us it was a 'conspiracy' now. My favorite so far was a guy at Shibuya Station trying to tell me that the fragments were mobile trackers. Back to your holes please.
Nothing to see.
Monty
*but the company did not expect it posed "an undue risk to patient safety."*
Did not expect...what exactly does that mean?
Metallic particles of this size injected into a muscle may cause a site reaction,
About what kind of site reaction exactly are we talking about here?
Many open questions, no answers
As usual.
divinda
Actually, those particles were big enough to see, which is why they were discovered (Scary to think what may not have been seen.)
If anything, the claims of anti-vaxers of how mystery junk is in the vaccines (and people claiming there is "nothing") were proven correct.
Kenchi
stainless steel…
so now those who have received tainted ejections will require miniature arc reactors?
Jay
Does the labeling of those with concerns about the safety of these vaccines as "anti vaxxers" make you feel better about your non-negotiable decision to have taken it?
NOMINATION
Those who got sick or the families of those died from this contaminated vaccine should be compensated from Moderna big time for this.
Ingvar
Tainted batche"s". How many and where were they produced? It sounds like not an isolated case.
Kenchi
@Jay
they can’t help it… they see it everywhere and is media driven so it must be true.
Monkey see, monkey do
Jacko
Albert
Filling the vails is a fully automated process.
Each filling system has a detection system based on light or laser to confirm the present of foreign objects and should be rejected through the reject exit.
What happened with the check?
Also samples of each batch depending on the size of the batch should be taken by QA for test. What happened with this check?
Also API's should be checked before processing to medicine.
So many flaws inside the process line.
onedragon
Stainless steel particles injected into your body seems pretty dangerous to me.
Mr. Noidall
You can’t make this level of stupidity/corruption up. But if I’m COVID positive and bash my head at a construction site, I wonder how they’ll mark down my cause of death.
It’s very possible these guys had metal particles injected into their blood stream. And this is what the mob is demanding. No thanks.
Monty
The vaccine itself is not the problem.
The production at Spain is the problem.
Quality assurance, Quality Control and Production Control at the production site in Spain completely failed.
But Japan detected that.
Good Job Japan!
GBR48
This should not be a problem.
The foreign body response will kick in creating a granuloma around any particle. This happens with suture fragments and splinters.
Quit worrying and get on with the vaccinations. Maybe a discount is in order, given the fuss caused.
Hiro
No matter what, it's still a major flaw that should have been prevented if they did proper maintance in these factories and done the proper inspection before shipping them. We should still sue.
Anonymist
As long as it doesn’t interfere with the 5G my shot gave me, I’m fine.
Ingvar
Won't happen. The government of this occupied country was made to sign an indemnity clause. Sputnik V has no such clause. The makers insisted it is perfectly safe and no such clause is needed. A vaccine that is safe and actually works? Que for O'Brien and others to call it "a wonder drug". No better indiction of how bad the Big Pharma vaccines really are.
snowymountainhell
With *discouraging news *like this, gotta love ‘reassurances’ from some, like “Cut the Drama” and “Nothing to see”. - What’s their motivation? “*Consume & Don’t Question*”? - Their opinions matter, … NOT Yours?
Sanjinosebleed
"@theResidentToday 06:46 am JST
Right. All the anti vaxxers can stop telling us it was a 'conspiracy' now. My favorite so far was a guy at Shibuya Station trying to tell me that the fragments were mobile trackers. Back to your holes please.
Nothing to see."
You have got to be kidding??? Anitvaxxers??? wake up to yourself!
You provax lunatics are seriously unhinged!
It's called pro-choice and peoples concerns about the speedy release of these EUA vaccines is obviously well founded!
I am not anti vax or pro vax just concerned about the necessity to use these vaccines on people who don't require them. If you are over 70 or in a high risk category then obviously rolling the dice on a new vaccine has a better risk. If not then I see no need to take the chance.
crazy times with crazy people...sadly on both sides of the vaccine fence
MarkX
I'm guessing with such demand for the vaccine, and companies doing everything they could to produce as much as they could, either to help humanity, or to make a quick buck, some levels of inspection and maintenance were skipped. The fault is with the Spanish subcontractor and Japan should be compensated as well as the families of the men if it is learned that was the cause of their deaths.
Bungle
Great. Now anyone having an MRI is going to get an up close and personal experience of induction cooking.
theResident
Seriously Ingvar - You're just as nuts as the crowd at Shibuya Station claiming I was now a walking GPS tracker.
I doubt if anyone will have got sick from this. Guessing most of you have had am alcoholic drink on this website at some point in your life (extremely likely) / tried a recreational drug (very likely) or smoked a cigarette (less likely these days). All done you more harm than the vaccine could - even with the Stainless Steel.
Now excuse me, but I need to go and turn my phone on to get my morning dose of 5G virus before I pop my morning Ivermectin.
Meiyouwenti
“not pose an undue risk “
No one would say that if some foreign objects were found in MacDonald’s hamburgers.
luthierinseattle
When I was a Nurse, a couple of decades ago, we still often had glass ampules/vials that had to be broken open. To avoid glass in the syringe, we used a filter needle to draw up the medication, then switched the needle for injection. In reality, if you can see a metal fragment in a vial, it won't be drawn up in a 22 or 25ga needle.
Personally, I'd like to see my vacca without metal fragments, and we now see one of the many issues with passing off manufacturing information to secondary companies for use. Not all companies strive for the same standards.