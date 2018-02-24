Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mongolia protests Japanese kids' cartoon mocking Genghis Khan

3 Comments
TOKYO

Mongolia lodged a diplomatic protest with Japan on Friday after a monthly comic magazine aimed at children included a picture of national hero Genghis Khan with a crude sketch of male genitalia across his forehead.

The comic's publisher Shogakukan Inc apologized Friday evening in a meeting with Dambadarjaa Batjargal, the charge d'affaires at Mongolia's embassy in Tokyo.

Earlier the embassy protested to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, saying the cartoon "lacks respect for the Mongolian people."

"We deeply apologize for causing offense to all those who revere Genghis Khan," Shogakukan said in a statement on its website.

The founder of the Mongol Empire is a symbol of national identity in Mongolia, all the more so in recent years because of suppression during the country's communist era prior to the 1990s.

The March edition of the comic magazine went on sale in Japan on Feb 15.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

3 Comments
Login to comment

Come on then - let's see it!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Photo please

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Manga depicting Genghis Khan with genitals drawn on his head?

I think I agree manga doesn’t encourage creativity. When I was a kid we used to draw genitals and other comical images in textbooks ourselves. Textbook defacement is an art form but no ink should be used. True genius will stand the test of time and not be rubbed out.

Keep the pictures minimal and encourage the kids to explore their creativity with a pencil.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Japanese Makeup Remover Wipes

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Temples

Tainai Meguri

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog