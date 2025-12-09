 Japan Today
Monster Wolf
The Monster Wolf robot emits LED light and loud sounds to scare off wild animals when activated. Image: Kyodo
national

Monster Wolf robot grabs spotlight as tool to scare off bears

SAPPORO

A wolf that isn't alive but still howls, growls and flashes red eyes is suddenly in the spotlight in Japan, where a jump in bear attacks has turned the mechanical creature into a surprise export-worthy hit.

Although it may look like a cheap gimmick at first glance, the Monster Wolf activates when its infrared sensors detect approaching animals -- turning its head with glowing red eyes, flashing bluish LED lights and emitting loud sounds to deter animals.

The faux wolf emits noises as loud as a car horn, with about 50 variations such as animal howls and human voices played at random to prevent the animals from getting used to a single sound. The sounds were created using artificial intelligence and copyright-free materials.

Inquiries for the product have tripled recently, including about 10 from overseas, such as one from India asking whether it could also be effective against elephants.

When the Monster Wolf, developed by Hokkaido-based precision machining company Ohta Seiki Co, was first released in 2016 it was initially mocked for its appearance as "foolish." At the time electric fences were the mainstream tool to deter wild animals.

However, after rental trials demonstrated its effectiveness and ease of maintenance, about 330 of the robots are currently in use on farms, along animal trails and elsewhere.

"Bears are very cautious animals and often act alone," said Yuji Ota, president of Ohta Seiki. "When there is a loud noise, they would think there is something there and would not come close."

The company is also developing other products such as the Wolf Mover, a remote-controlled, self-propelled device to chase bears and a portable-type Monster Wolf for use to fend off bears when hiking or camping.

