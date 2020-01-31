Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yusaku Maezawa, has cancelled his search for a girlfriend willing to join him on a journey to the moon Photo: AFP/File
national

Billionaire Maezawa cancels search for lunar love despite 27,722 applicants

5 Comments
By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

A Japanese billionaire who launched a public search for a girlfriend willing to join him on a trip into space abruptly cancelled the project on Thursday, despite attracting nearly 30,000 applicants.

Yusaku Maezawa earlier this month said he was looking for a mate willing to join him when he heads on a trip around the Moon in 2023 or later, as the first private passenger on a voyage offered by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

His search for a soulmate was due to be turned into a TV show for a web-streaming service.

But on Thursday Maezawa dashed the hopes of thousands, citing "personal reasons."

"Despite my genuine and honest determination toward the show, there was a part of me that still had mixed feelings about my participation," he wrote, in English, on his Twitter account.

"To think that 27,722 women, with earnest intentions and courage, had used their precious time to apply makes me feel extremely remorseful," he added.

Maezawa, formerly chief of the online fashion company Zozo, is known for his penchant for publicity stunts -- including offering cash to people on Twitter.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

You know there's something wrong with you if you're a billionaire and you still can't get a girlfriend

1 ( +2 / -1 )

You know there's something wrong with you if you're a billionaire and you still can't get a girlfriend

I was thinking the EXACT same thing! Maybe, dont know him personally, just maybe, he has the personality of a rock, or stuck up!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

You two need to keep up; reading never killed anyone, as far as I know.

He just split up from Ayame Goriki.

He's well capable of finding another one without your chipping in with silly observations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The space themed gimp mask and the oversized “toy” probably scare off most prospective partners.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The free worldwide publicity has certainly helped Mr Maezawa-very astute!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

