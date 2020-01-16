Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Photo: REUTERS file
national

Moonstruck: Japanese billionaire's girlfriend applicants top 20,000

5 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said on Thursday, ahead of its documentary on his search for a "life partner" to take on his moon voyage.

Maezawa, who will be the first private passenger on Elon Musk's SpaceX, has already generated huge social media buzz with a $9 million giveaway to his followers that secured his position as Japan's foremost Twitter celebrity.

The show's application site now includes a "love diagnostic test" where potential entrants can test their compatibility with the entrepreneur, who sold his online fashion business Zozo Inc to SoftBank Group Corp last year.

Multiple-choice questions include "If you rode in a private jet where would you go?" and "If Maezawa farted in front of you what would you say?", with users presented with a photo of the billionaire varying from happy to sad depending on their score.

AbemaTV, backed by online ad agency CyberAgent and broadcaster TV Asahi, is one of Japan's foremost proponents of the reality dating show.

Securing Maezawa for "Full Moon Lovers" is a coup for the service, which aims to generate social media traffic and is targeting younger viewers who are turning off TV.

Current and upcoming AbemaTV shows include one in which Japanese-speaking female contestants are paired with foreign men who don't speak their language and another in which women go on dates with "princes" several years their junior.

Japanese broadcasters have been slow to offer streaming even as ad spending shifts online, worried about upsetting their regional TV networks by offering nationwide streaming services.

Public broadcaster NHK, which had been legally constrained from offering such services, will begin streaming in April following rule changes last year.

The reality dating format got a boost in Japan with the success of hit show Terrace House, which was developed by broadcaster Fuji Holdings before being picked up by Netflix, building an international fan base through its relaxed tone and mild-mannered contestants.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Well that relationship has a lot of promise

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It is an incredible opportunity, to get a free trip around the moon, only a handful of humans and no women have done that. I’d go for it if I was female. but I’d definitely be a “I want a white wedding”, then tell him to sling his hook once we were back on terra firma. I certainly would not let him bring that toy. Ouch.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hmm, it's actually very easy in Japan to get a woman with money....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If Maezawa farted in front of you what would you say?

Put your spacesuit on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I’m sure its because of his magnetic personality.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Chuishite kudasai!!!

Elon Musk's SpaceX?? Very very very brave girlfriends!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

pathetic

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm surprised. The number is lower than I expected.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is just so pathetic... girls with no self-respect and a rich tosser who thinks you can buy love.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

5 Tips To Make Your 2020 New Year’s Health Resolution A Success

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Pokémon Center Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

McDonald’s Japan’s Newest Dessert is Literally Called an Adult Cream Pie

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Plastic Food Replica Shops in Gujo Hachiman

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo