Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

More Japan tourist hot spots imposing hotel taxes to fund promotions

0 Comments
TOKYO

The practice of imposing municipal accommodation taxes on hotel guests has been spreading across Japan as popular tourist areas look to generate funds to use in promoting themselves to travelers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo is considering increasing its tax for the first time since it became the first area in the country in 2002 to implement the system.

Currently, hotels in the capital charge 100 yen per person per night for stays costing between 10,000 yen and 15,000 yen and 200 yen per night for rooms over 15,000 yen. The collected tax goes toward tourism-related costs, including for maintaining free public Wi-Fi and operating tourism information centers.

Revenue collected has been increasing since 2011, hitting a record high of around 2.7 billion yen in fiscal 2019, but it fell in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic travel restrictions and a suspension of the system during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to the Tokyo government.

With the recent return of international tourists, the total is expected to recover in fiscal 2023 to about 1.7 billion yen, it said. But that figure falls well short of covering the capital's outlay on tourism promotion in the same year, which is forecast to total around 26.4 billion yen.

With cities and prefectures free to independently set the rate they charge, some municipalities have adopted flat fees higher than Tokyo's. The cities of Kanazawa and Kyoto require guests to pay flat fees of 500 yen and 1,000 yen per night, respectively.

"The situation around the accommodation tax has changed over the last 20 years, so we need to consider a review from a fairness perspective as well," a Tokyo metropolitan government representative said.

Two prefectures and six municipalities in Japan have followed Tokyo's lead and have adopted the system, while others, including the city of Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture and Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, are considering it.

The town of Kutchan in Hokkaido, home to the popular ski resort Niseko, is the only location that has implemented a percentage tax rate based on the amount spent on accommodation. A total of 2 percent of the room charge is collected, while the rate is higher for luxury lodgings, such as condominiums in the area that cost over 100,000 yen per night.

Adopting the accommodation tax in areas yet to do so will require setting tax rates, collection methods and defining areas it will be spent, requiring the understanding and cooperation of the local hotel industries.

"There are concerns that (adopting the system) will lead to visitors going to other locations, but we need the funds for promoting tourism, as the city's tax revenue falls amid the aging of and decline in the population," said Kanekiyo Morita, 55, who heads the Atami Hot Spring Ryokan and Hotel Association.

"We would like it to be used toward policies that will improve convenience and satisfaction," he said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog