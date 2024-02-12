More Japanese women buying Valentine's Day chocolates for themselves

The number of women who plan to buy Valentine's Day chocolates for themselves in Japan is over threefold more than those giving the treats to their sweethearts, a recent private sector survey showed.
Among respondents, 21.7 percent of women said they plan to purchase chocolates for themselves, up 8.5 percentage points from the previous year, reflecting an increasing trend of women treating themselves with sweets, the survey by marketing firm Intage Inc showed.
The gap between women who plan to buy for themselves and those set to gift their partners or people they have a crush on expanded to 3.4-fold compared to a 1.7-fold seen last year, the survey showed.
In Japan, women traditionally give a box of chocolates to the men in their lives, including husband or boyfriend, father and coworkers, on Valentine's Day.
Women are also spending more on chocolates despite price hikes hitting daily goods and tightening their purse strings, with the average budget surging 34.0 percent to 5,024 yen.
The amount spent for chocolates for sweethearts and those for themselves also increased from the previous year to 3,222 yen and 1,766 yen, respectively, it said.
The largest cohort at 44.7 percent said they would buy chocolates for their families, the online survey drawing 1,257 responses from women aged 15 to 79 in January showed.
"As ways to enjoy (Valentine's Day) have become diverse, more people are buying (chocolates) to treat themselves," an official at Intage said.
The majority of working women, meanwhile, are reluctant about following the tradition of giving giri ("obligatory") chocolates to male coworkers, with 82.2 percent of the 370 respondents saying they do not want to give such chocolates.© KYODO
gogogo
Then don't buy, it's commercialism.
Asiaman7
—
The first sentence of this article is cleverly written to give the mistaken impression that Japanese women are purchasing fewer chocolates for others than themselves.
However, the actual data shows that 44.7% of women purchase for others and 21.3% purchase for themselves.
sakurasuki
What is the movie and song they play while eating those chocolates?
Bridget Jones's Diary?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8iTZm8-mbA
Jonathan Prin
Non sense.
What about love to get dates ?
That was my objective when single.
Chocolate is just a means, with so many others.
deanzaZZR
Honey, if you are listening, Yoku Moku works for me.
BigP
She is buying chocolates for herself, with his salary.
Redemption
I bet she’d doing something else for herself too.
John
I suspect that it is because of Miley Cyrus song called Flower. They believe they can love themselves better than men can.
Meiyouwenti
Eating too much sweets can be harmful. Watch your blood sugar levels.
Cymbaline
I love chocolate. Dark chocolate is rich in minerals, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. it can have various health benefits, including reducing inflammation and decreasing the risk of heart disease.
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/dark-chocolate
bass4funk
When it comes to Valentines Day Japan has some of the best quality decadent chocolates around, can’t stop eating them.
Yrral
Japanese mens are centuries, behind when dealing with Women,a western man can strike up a progressive relationship with a Japanese woman,if she is receptive to an emotional fulfilling relationship
kurisupisu
Japanese society is breaking down in so many ways…
Burning Bush
Indeed. Those who can't control their diet should beware.