More Japanese eating alone amid aging society: gov't report

A growing number of people in Japan are eating on their own for more than half of the week, mirroring a rise in the number of single-person households due to lifestyle changes and the aging of society, according to a government report approved by the cabinet.

The white paper on shokuiku dietary education said 11.0 percent of the surveyed 1,786 respondents were having meals on their own almost every day, and another 4.3 percent four to five days a week. The survey was conducted in November and December targeting people aged 20 and over.

The combined 15.3 percent of lone diners marks a rise of 5 percentage points from the level in 2011, when the government began asking the same questions.

Noting that people who eat with others tend to have a better nutritional balance, the government called for holding dining occasions among local communities as it expects more elderly people to be living on their own in the coming years.

In 2015, the percentage of people aged 65 and over who were living on their own stood at 21.1 percent for women and 13.3 percent for men. The figures are estimated to hit 24.5 percent and 20.8 percent, respectively, in 2040, according to the white paper.

Of the surveyed, 35.5 percent said they do not want to but are forced to dine alone as their schedules do not fit with others', and 31.1 percent said they have no choice as they do not have someone to eat with.

It said a rise in the number of singles, couples without other family members and single parents is reflected in the trend.

A total of 27.3 percent said they do not mind eating alone and find it convenient, according to the report.

The white paper on shokuiku has been compiled every year since Japan enacted a law on basic dietary education in 2005, dealing with topics such as food loss and food safety as well as how often people eat breakfast with their families.

The latest report also showed people who frequently eat with others tend to eat a balanced meal with staple food, main dish and side dishes more often, and people who are mindful of what they eat tend to eat with others more often.

While the survey only covered adults, there are also children who eat alone in Japan. Growing concerns about them have already led to voluntary creations of makeshift cafeterias serving free or low-cost meals to allow them to gather and eat together.

Since the launch of the first such children's diners in 2012 in Tokyo, hundreds more have sprouted across the county, with their activities expanding to dietary education and learning assistance among others. Many of the cafeterias serve adults accompanying the targeted children and elderly people as well.

The report said some 70 percent of the cafeterias the government surveyed replied they are careful about providing a balanced and complete meal and using seasonal ingredients.

"While people are aware that it is important to eat together with family members, they have difficulties in doing so as they or their families are busy working," the report said. It also warned that the number of people eating alone may grow due to a falling birthrate, aging and changes in household size and structures.

