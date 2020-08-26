More than 12,000 people taken to hospital nationwide for heatstroke Aug 17-23

More than 10,000 people required medical assistance at hospitals for heatstroke for a second straight week in Japan.

According to preliminary figures compiled between August 17 and 23 by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA), 12,799 patients were taken to hospitals for heatstroke, Fuji TV reported.

This number is more than double the cases compared to the same period in 2019. It is also the second straight week in which the number of people taken to hospital for heatstroke has surpassed 10,000.

Among those hospitalized, 25 patients have died while 387 were seriously ill, requiring more than three weeks of medical care, the agency said. Additionally, more than half of the patients were aged 65 or older.

