A woman cools down in front of a mist machine in Tokyo's Asakusa district. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

More than 12,000 people taken to hospital nationwide for heatstroke Aug 17-23

TOKYO

More than 10,000 people required medical assistance at hospitals for heatstroke for a second straight week in Japan.

According to preliminary figures compiled between August 17 and 23 by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA), 12,799 patients were taken to hospitals for heatstroke, Fuji TV reported.

This number is more than double the cases compared to the same period in 2019. It is also the second straight week in which the number of people taken to hospital for heatstroke has surpassed 10,000.

Among those hospitalized, 25 patients have died while 387 were seriously ill, requiring more than three weeks of medical care, the agency said. Additionally, more than half of the patients were aged 65 or older.

A large proportion doubtlessly because people insist on wearing their muzzles outside, even in uncrowded places.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

How many of these cases could have been prevented by common sense?

Why don’t the elderly here get it? Every single year

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oh...this is not a good news.

The problem is that going to work as a "salary-man", you have to wear that damned suit with a necktie, which is unbelievable hot outside.

I am lucky that at least my company allows me to wear short sleeve shirts.

But than inside the office the Air-condition is running full power, that the wind blows my papers and documents from the desk and I start to freeze.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I dont know why they are going hospital for heatstroke ? its just come and go...

Tokyo is too fair everyday.. i also having heatstroke in my both hands...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

