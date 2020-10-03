Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers arrive at Naha Airport in Okinawa on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

More tourists seen after Tokyo added to Go To Travel subsidy program

0 Comments
TOKYO

Railway stations in Tokyo and airports across Japan were crowded Saturday, the first weekend since travel to and from the capital was included in a government subsidy program.

Taking advantage of the Go To Travel campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism and consumption battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyoites headed to popular destinations such as Hokkaido and Okinawa at opposite ends of the country.

Misako Yoshimura, 57, a housewife from Tokyo's Nerima Ward, arrived with her husband in the northernmost main island Hokkaido to play golf.

"We want to relax and enjoy ourselves, while still being careful about infection," she said, adding that the campaign had covered about 50 percent of their travel costs.

Tokyo was excluded from the subsidy program when it started in July due to a spike in the number of coronavirus infections at the time. On Thursday, it was added.

Flights from Tokyo to Naha Airport in Okinawa were busy. A 27-year-old man arriving from the capital on a two-day trip said he appreciated the chance to travel more cheaply and was looking forward to his stay. "I want to unwind," he said.

Travelers also headed out of Tokyo to other prefectures or took advantage of the subsidy to go on sightseeing tours within the capital.

"It's the first time I've left Tokyo since the virus was at its height," said Nobuyuki Hosoi, 46, who was leaving for Shizuoka Prefecture with two other family members from JR Tokyo Station. "I want to use the money the campaign is saving us on our trip."

However, there are concerns over a potential resurgence of the coronavirus as large numbers of people travel out of Tokyo, which has a population of about 14 million.

"Although I know the economy has to be restored, I feel worried if people start traveling more," said a woman in her 30s, who was going to Aichi Prefecture from the station. "I think it's difficult to strike a balance between the pros and cons."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel