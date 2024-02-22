Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

More whales getting stranded in Osaka Bay amid global warming

0 Comments
OSAKA

A growing number of whales are becoming stranded in a western Japan bay known for its maze-like passages, with experts warning the marine mammals are increasingly likely to wander into the area as global warming progresses.

On Monday, the carcass of a sperm whale measuring 13 to 14 meters and weighing 25 to 30 tons was found in Osaka Bay. The discovery followed reports of sightings off Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture a week earlier, with the whale stranded in the bay since late January.

In January last year, a sperm whale died after being spotted struggling near the mouth of the Yodo River in Osaka. The body of the 15-meter-long male, referred to affectionately on social media as Yodo-chan, was later sunk off the Kii Peninsula south of Osaka Bay.

According to the local ports bureau, all whales that have strayed into the bay have died after being unable to return to the Pacific Ocean. While metallic sounds can be used to chase away whales, the risk of agitating them means the solution is not ideal.

"The only thing we can do is consider in advance how to dispose of the carcasses," a bureau official said.

Yasunobu Nabeshima, chairman of an Osaka Museum of Natural History community club, attributed the increase in whales wandering into Osaka Bay to global warming, which has caused the temperature difference between the Pacific Ocean and bay to decline.

The difference has been further minimized by the development of low-temperature eddies in the Pacific caused by the large meander of the Kuroshio Current, which begins off the Philippines and flows northeastward past Japan, since 2017, Nabeshima said, adding it has also led to more dolphins and sea turtles in the area.

The structure of Osaka Bay also makes it easy for whales to become trapped, with the coast of Osaka and Sakai cities comprising many intricate passages.

While Kobe harbor, where the latest whale was initially sighted, has a simple structure, Sakai-Semboku port, where its carcass was found Monday, leads to a dead end.

Whales use sound waves to navigate and Osaka Bay becomes "a place from which they cannot escape once they enter," said Nabeshima.

"Local authorities should collaborate with research institutions to conduct ecological surveys and seek effective measures," he added.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for February 19 – 25, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Unique Ways To Celebrate Strawberry Season in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog