Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mori Building launches joint research project with Keio University School of Medicine

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mori Building Co Ltd on Monday announced that in conjunction with Keio University, one of Japan's top private educational institutions, it has launched a  research project aimed at promoting the wellness of people living in urban environments. The project will  involve the collection of participants’ health data using monitors and other wearable devices, as well as  questionnaires on their eating behaviors and mental states. The aim will be to investigate the effects of dietary  intervention on various aspects of participants’ health.

Mori Building’s Toranomon-Azabudai Project, slated for completion in 2023, will be built on the central pillars  of "Green" and "Wellness" with the aim of facilitating a healthy living and working environment for people of  all ages. Each aspect of the development will be reviewed in terms of its contribution to the wellness of everyone living and working there. As part of their basic agreement concluded in March 2021, Mori Building  and Keio University have agreed on the relocation and expansion of the latter’s Center for Preventive Medicine  to the site of the Toranomon-Azabudai Project. In April 2021, the two entities also opened the Hills Joint Research Laboratory for Future Preventive Medicine and Wellness, and are currently conducting research in  conjunction with Dr Kazuhiro Kashiwagi and Dr Taishiro Kishimoto, both specially appointed professors.

The Toranomon-Azabudai Project aims to promote the development and implementation of new preventive  medicine and wellness services for urban dwellers, in collaboration with the Center for Preventive Medicine and other Mori Building Hills facilities. Through the operation of this joint research laboratory, the two entities  will not only contribute to the health of people living and working in Hills complexes, but will also promote  research activities through collaboration between industry, academia and the private sector, with the aim of  developing preventive medicines that can be passed on to future generations.

In February, Mori Building and Keio University embarked on the first phase of a joint research project involving the participation of 40 employees of Mori Building. Using a combination of blood glucose monitors, other wearable devices, and comprehensively analyzing information collected by means of questionnaires, data related to daily blood glucose fluctuations, daily activity data (activity level, sleep data, heart rate, etc.), mental status (perceived stress levels, life satisfaction scores, sleepiness, etc), are being collected and analyzed to ascertain any changes in mental status and other factors caused by blood glucose fluctuations. In addition, a dietitian is providing employees with advice on dietary behavior, with the aim of qualifying the effects of dietary intervention on blood glucose fluctuations and other indicators.

Source: Mori Building Co

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog