national

Mori Building to vaccinate 100,000 employees, tenants at Toranomon Hills, Roppongi Hills and ARK Hills

TOKYO

Lading urban landscape developer Mori Building Co Ltd announced Friday that in response to the national government’s recently announced policy permitting companies to organize COVID-19 vaccinations on site, vaccinations for some 100,000 people will be carried out in Tokyo at Toranomon Hills, Roppongi Hills and ARK Hills.

The vaccinations, which will use the Moderna vaccine distributed by the national government, will be scheduled to take place from June 21 to Sept (planned).

In addition to some 7,000 Mori Building and group employees and their families, vaccinations also will be offered to employees of facility management/operation partners and tenant companies, residents and retail facility staff of the properties.

Also, in response to an official request, Mori Building will provide space for Minato Ward to administer vaccinations to residents at Toranomon Hills, the largest of the three venues, on Saturdays and Sundays.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

