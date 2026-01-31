Morning-after pill finally available in Japan without prescription, but must be taken at pharmacy

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

It’s always important to remember that cultural differences aren’t always cut along straight lines. For example, “love hotels,” hotels where amorous couples can rent a room by the hour, have been a thing in Japan for so long that even your grandparents might have fond memories of taking advantage of the convenient copulation spaces. That doesn’t mean that Japan is a sexually liberated society in any and all aspects, though, since it wasn’t until 2011 that the government allowed the use of morning-after pills in Japan.

Though the Japanese medical sector has often been reluctant to allow the introduction of pharmaceuticals initially developed by foreign organizations, the safety of properly made morning-after pills had been pretty clearly established in other countries well before 2011. Even when Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare finally approved their use, though, it came with the stipulation that morning-after pills could only be used by women who had obtained a prescription for one after consultation with a doctor. While it is true that “emergency contraceptives,” the more accurate name for morning-after pills, are generally effective for up to 72 hours after intercourse, having to schedule a doctor’s appointment, go to the hospital to get the prescription, and then wait for a pharmacy to fill it can present problems in a situation where time is of the essence.

But now, after several years of debate and promises, from February the morning-after pill will finally be available to women over-the-counter in Japan, purchasable at drugstores with no prescription needed. There’s also no age limit or parental consent requirement, meaning that teenage girls will be able to purchase and use the pill without revealing their sexual activity to their mom, dad, or guardian.

Waiting for the “however?” Actually, there are a couple of them. First, the price for Aska Pharmaceuticals’ Norlevo will be 7,480 yen. While that converts to $48 at the current exchange rate, the price feels more expensive than that to Japanese consumers, though the cost probably won’t be insurmountable to anyone who isn’t using enough pills for them to be considered a significant component of her regular diet.

The second “however” is a bit more of a hurdle, as the pills must be purchased in person — no online/delivery sales are allowed. Considering that they’re just now coming out of 15 years of prescription-only status, this isn’t such a huge shock, but it does mean that there’s no option for discretely and privately purchasing them.

It’s the third “however” that’s most likely to be met with sighs from those pushing for easier access to emergency contraceptives: after being purchased at a drugstore, the pill must be taken then and there, on-site, in the presence of a pharmacist. In addition to removing a further layer of privacy for the user, this also makes it impossible for women to purchase emergency contraceptives ahead of time and keep them in their bag or home, necessitating another trip to the drugstore if/when another pill is needed. It also creates a staffing issue for stores, in that those which want to offer the morning-after pill will need to have enough excess workforce capacity that a worker can temporarily step away from their other responsibilities if a customer needs to take the pill. Compliance regulations also may or may not allow part-time and teenage employees to perform that function, further limiting the number of stores that can practically offer the pills, negatively impacting women’s access to them depending on their local community.

All that said, the morning-after pill becoming available without a prescription from February is a major step in making it more available to women in Japan. For those asking for it in Japanese, kinkyu hininyaku is the term for “emergency contraceptive,” and “afuta piru” (“after pill”) is the one for “morning-after pill.” Aska Pharmaceuticals also has directions and descriptions for Norlevo in English, Chinese, and simplified Chinese on its website here.

