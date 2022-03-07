Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in tunnel crash along Shin-Meishin Expressway

A 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tunnel wall along the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred inside the Ryuozan tunnel at around 6 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The woman and her daughter were in a car with two other passengers. Police have not yet released the names of the mother and child, but said she lived in Kobe.

Police said the mother and child were thrown out of the vehicle while her 21-year-old husband, who was driving, was not injured. The other passenger, a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries.

The four were returning home after visiting Kyoto Prefecture. Police said the driver told them he was attempting to change from the overtaking lane to the left lane, and crashed into the tunnel’s left wall.

