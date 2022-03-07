Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in tunnel crash along Shin-Meishin Expressway

9 Comments
OSAKA

A 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tunnel wall along the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred inside the Ryuozan tunnel at around 6 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The woman and her daughter were in a car with two other passengers. Police have not yet released the names of the mother and child, but said she lived in Kobe. 

Police said the mother and child were thrown out of the vehicle while her 21-year-old husband, who was driving, was not injured. The other passenger, a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries.

The four were returning home after visiting Kyoto Prefecture. Police said the driver told them he was attempting to change from the overtaking lane to the left lane, and crashed into the tunnel’s left wall.

Absolutely tragic for this unfortunate husband & father. May these two souls “Rest In Peace” until perhaps, one day, they may be rejoined again in whatever grand design there is to this universe.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Seat belts?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Condolences” offered their extended family and to the Kobe community suffering from this terrible loss.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

All passengers, in ANY seat in a vehicle, should be wearing seatbelts. Children especially, should be belted in an approved carrier or booster, belted to the car seat.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Seatbelts save lives...

RIP.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

zichiToday  04:28 pm JST

Seat belts?

"Police said the mother and child were thrown out of the vehicle." should answer your question.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Harry_Gatto

Maybe but even when wearing seatbelts accidents happen. We do not know the details. Guess the front passengers also had airbags.

These days I use the rear and front seat belts when available.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

two mistakes.

changing lanes inside of tunnel.

woman no seat belt ,kid no baby seat.

tragic.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Shin-Meishin is a relatively new expwy with a well-paved road surface and reasonably wide lanes (for a Japanese hwy.) It's odd that one would lose control performing a relatively simple maneuver such as a lane-change. Perhaps the driver was distracted? At 21yo, his probable lack of experience may have also played a role.

So sad about the wife and child. A tragic example of why it's so important to wear seat belts and buckle children into child restraint seats that are securely tethered to the vehicle.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

