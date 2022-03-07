Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in tunnel crash along Shin-Meishin Expressway

A 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tunnel wall along the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday.
According to police, the accident occurred inside the Ryuozan tunnel at around 6 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The woman and her daughter were in a car with two other passengers. Police have not yet released the names of the mother and child, but said she lived in Kobe.
Police said the mother and child were thrown out of the vehicle while her 21-year-old husband, who was driving, was not injured. The other passenger, a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries.
The four were returning home after visiting Kyoto Prefecture. Police said the driver told them he was attempting to change from the overtaking lane to the left lane, and crashed into the tunnel’s left wall.© Japan Today
snowymountainhell
Absolutely tragic for this unfortunate husband & father. May these two souls “Rest In Peace” until perhaps, one day, they may be rejoined again in whatever grand design there is to this universe.
zichi
Seat belts?
snowymountainhell
“Condolences” offered their extended family and to the Kobe community suffering from this terrible loss.
snowymountainhell
All passengers, in ANY seat in a vehicle, should be wearing seatbelts. Children especially, should be belted in an approved carrier or booster, belted to the car seat.
jojo_in_japan
Seatbelts save lives...
RIP.
Harry_Gatto
"Police said the mother and child were thrown out of the vehicle." should answer your question.
zichi
Harry_Gatto
Maybe but even when wearing seatbelts accidents happen. We do not know the details. Guess the front passengers also had airbags.
These days I use the rear and front seat belts when available.
Eastman
two mistakes.
changing lanes inside of tunnel.
woman no seat belt ,kid no baby seat.
tragic.
garypen
Shin-Meishin is a relatively new expwy with a well-paved road surface and reasonably wide lanes (for a Japanese hwy.) It's odd that one would lose control performing a relatively simple maneuver such as a lane-change. Perhaps the driver was distracted? At 21yo, his probable lack of experience may have also played a role.
So sad about the wife and child. A tragic example of why it's so important to wear seat belts and buckle children into child restraint seats that are securely tethered to the vehicle.