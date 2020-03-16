Mother, 2-year-old son killed in head-on collision between car and tanker

A 35-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were killed when their car crashed head-on with a tanker in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12 noon. Police said footage taken from the tanker's drive recorder showed the car, driven by Megumi Urahama, veering over the center line into the path of the tanker driven by a 36-year-old man, Fuji TV reported.

Police said it took about 30 minutes to get Urahama and her son Sho, who was in the back seat, out of the wreckage. They were taken to hospital where thy were pronounced dead. The driver of the tanker was not injured.

The accident occurred on a curve along the road with one lane on each side. The speed limit is 70 km/hour

