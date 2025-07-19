 Japan Today
national

Mother, 3-year-old son drown at port in Okinawa Prefecture

OKINAWA

A 26-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were found floating in the sea at a fishing port in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday. They were taken to hospital where they were both pronounced dead due to drowning.

According to police, a relative called 119 at around 2 p.m., saying that a woman and a small boy were floating face down in the water at Takano fishing port, TV Asahi reported.

Police said the woman, Yuma Sunagawa and her son Hara had been visiting a park near the fishing port with relatives. A relative noticed they were missing and searched the area, before spotting them in the water.

Heartbreaking.

Rest In Peace.

