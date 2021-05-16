Mother, 4-year-old son killed in car crash

A 35-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were killed when the car they were in crashed into another vehicle at an intersection on National Route 408 in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at at around 12:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. One car, driven by a 48-year-old man, was hit from the right by a light car, carrying five members of one family, at the intersection which has traffic lights. The left side of the light car was completely wrecked.

All six were taken to hospital. Megumi Inaba and her son Masato, who were in the light car, sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The other three members of their family — Inaba’s 35-year-old husband, and their two other sons, aged 11 and 8 — suffered chest and leg injuries, while the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.

© Japan Today