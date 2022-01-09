Mother, 6-year-old daughter in coma after two cars collide head-on

A 39-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter are both in a coma after the car they were in collided head-on with another vehicle in Susami, Wakayama Prefecture, on Sunday.
According to police, the accident occurred at around 10:45 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman, her daughter and two-year-old son were in a light car driven by her 74-year-old father when it crashed head-on with a car driven by a 52-year-old woman.
The mother and her daughter were taken to hospital with severe injuries and remained in a coma on Sunday night, police said. The woman’s father, her son and the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.
Police said visibility was good at the time. A witness said the light car was hit when the other car veered over the center line.© Japan Today
ebisen
OK, so the two years old was in the back, using a baby chair, the father, being the driver has worn his seatbelt, probably to stop the pesky alarm, and the mother and daughter were sitting next to each other on the other two back seats, of course without the seatbelts.
Wear seatbelts, people!