Mother, 6-year-old daughter in coma after two cars collide head-on

A 39-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter are both in a coma after the car they were in collided head-on with another vehicle in Susami, Wakayama Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 10:45 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman, her daughter and two-year-old son were in a light car driven by her 74-year-old father when it crashed head-on with a car driven by a 52-year-old woman.

The mother and her daughter were taken to hospital with severe injuries and remained in a coma on Sunday night, police said. The woman’s father, her son and the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.

Police said visibility was good at the time. A witness said the light car was hit when the other car veered over the center line.

