Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mother, 6-year-old daughter in coma after two cars collide head-on

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

A 39-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter are both in a coma after the car they were in collided head-on with another vehicle in Susami, Wakayama Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 10:45 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman, her daughter and two-year-old son were in a light car driven by her 74-year-old father when it crashed head-on with a car driven by a 52-year-old woman.

The mother and her daughter were taken to hospital with severe injuries and remained in a coma on Sunday night, police said. The woman’s father, her son and the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.

Police said visibility was good at the time. A witness said the light car was hit when the other car veered over the center line.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

OK, so the two years old was in the back, using a baby chair, the father, being the driver has worn his seatbelt, probably to stop the pesky alarm, and the mother and daughter were sitting next to each other on the other two back seats, of course without the seatbelts.

Wear seatbelts, people!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo