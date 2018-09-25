Mother, 6-year-old daughter killed in car crash

A 25-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were killed in a car crash in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the accident occurred at an intersection on National Route 36 at around 8 a.m. A light car turning right was hit by a car going straight ahead through the intersection, Fuji TV reported. The driver of the light car, Fumika Seishita, and her daughter Yuzuki suffered severe injuries. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Seishita’s four-year-old son, who was also in the car, sustained serious injuries but his condition is not life-threatening, police said.
The 28-year-old man driving the other vehicle was also taken to hospital for injuries and is in a stable condition.
There are traffic lights at the intersection and police are trying to determine how the accident occurred.© Japan Today
ebisen
K-Car, the death trap of the east... Would they be produced in other countries, Japan would have never allowed their import. But they're produced locally, and the Japanese auto lobby is very strong, and pays a lot of bribe money to the politicians...
Vince Black
Seat belts?
Martin Blank
@ebisen
You know that even with those so called "death traps" you whined about, Japan is still one of the safest countries to drive in. The USA with all it's "huge" cars has over twice the fatalities per capita as that of Japan...
Try again.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_traffic-related_death_rate
Ishiwara
@ Martin Blank
"Japan is still one of the safest countries to drive in. The USA with all it's "huge" cars has over twice the fatalities per capita as that of Japan..."
-- this is calculated in terms of accidents per capita, and in the USA many more people rely on cars and drive much more than in Japan, so that skews the numbers a bit.
Still, I'd rather drive a car in Japan than in the USA.
Chico3
That was very tragic and my heart and prayers goes to the family, especially that survivor. Yes, Vince, I also wonder about them wearing seat belts. I know Japan doesn't require seat belts in the back seats, except for infants and small children, however, I always make my family wear them. I had to come to a sudden stop once because the guy in front came to one, and my youngest almost flew from her seat to the front. The reason she didn't was because I extended my left arm across to the passenger side, thus allowing my daughter to hit my arm and back to her seat.
smithinjapan
Unless the 28-year old was speeding then the woman turning left is at fault, since the former was going straight through. It's possible they were both trying to race the light.
Harry_Gatto
Right.
Reckless
Well having driven in Japan the last 10 years, it would not surprise me at all if one of them was speeding up to make it through a red light. I have never seen a cop go after a red light runner here, but they certainly give hell to the guys on mopeds and scooters.
BelCanto
Nope. Consumers demand them, but the auto makers would love to see kei cars go away. Low margins, separate R&D and production lines, no global potential to recover costs. Agree that they're death traps, but the bribe cliche is lazy and incorrect here.
ebisen
Martin Black, let me explain it so that you also understand:
Yeah, but only because the average speeds are very low (less than half), and only because if you don't die within 24 hours from your accident, you don't count...
Your argument has nothing to do with the K-Car safety. They probability of a kcar killing or injuring its passengers in case of a serious accident, at faster speeds is really high, especially when they crash agains a real car, weighting two times more. It's simple physics... Japan allowing the commercialization of these death-traps is the same as JT being government-owned: they make a lot of money from taxes and bribes..