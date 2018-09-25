Mother, 6-year-old daughter killed in car crash

The wreck of a light car, in which a mother and her daughter were killed, is seen in the foreground after a fatal accident in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were killed in a car crash in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at an intersection on National Route 36 at around 8 a.m. A light car turning right was hit by a car going straight ahead through the intersection, Fuji TV reported. The driver of the light car, Fumika Seishita, and her daughter Yuzuki suffered severe injuries. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Seishita’s four-year-old son, who was also in the car, sustained serious injuries but his condition is not life-threatening, police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the other vehicle was also taken to hospital for injuries and is in a stable condition.

There are traffic lights at the intersection and police are trying to determine how the accident occurred.

