A 2019 photo of Misaki Ogura Photo: Yamanashi prefectural police
national

Mother asks public for help in finding daughter missing since 2019

YAMANASHI

The mother of a seven-year-old girl who went missing at Yamanashi campsite in September 2019, on Monday renewed her appeal to the public to come forward with any information that might help find out what happened to her daughter.

Misaki Ogura, from Narita in Chiba Prefecture, went missing at around 3:40 p.m. on Sept 21, at a mountainous campsite at Doshimura, Yamanashi Prefecture. Her family has so far handed out more than 430,000 flyers but no trace of her whereabouts has been found.

On Monday, Misaki’s mother Tomoko and friends of the family returned to the campsite and helped police hand out flyers at the campsite and at a nearby train station, local media reported. She told reporters that she hopes anyone with even the least bit of information will contact police. She said she desperately hopes her daughter will come back to her.

Misaki had come to the campsite with her mother and sister in a group of about 30 people. She was last seen running by herself behind some other children after eating snacks. Her mother watched her run off and turn left into the woods. That was the last time anyone saw her. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

More than 1,700 police, Self-Defense Force personnel and volunteers searched for her, using tracker dogs and a drone equipped with a sensor capable of detecting body heat. A stream runs through the woods down the mountain but a search downstream proved fruitless. Police also checked nearby farmhouses and empty huts.

In the two years since Misaki disappeared, Tomoko has been on the receiving hand of hateful messages online.

Last October, police in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of defamation of character. Yukio Nogami, a self-professed investor, posted a video image of Tomoko on his blog, claiming that a crowd-funding campaign to help keep the search going for her missing daughter Misaki was a scam, Fuji TV reported.

In August last year, police arrested a 31-year-old man from Shizuoka Prefecture for allegedly making an online threat to kill her. Katsuji Saitsu, a construction worker, posted multiple messages on Facebook from Oct 22 to Nov 16, 2019, in which he told Ogura, "I know you’re the culprit. Hurry up and turn yourself in. I'm going to kill you."

Ogura said that in addition to feeling distressed since Misaki's disappearance, she had been slandered by others on the internet and does not feel safe.

Anyone with any information on Misaki is asked to call Yamanashi prefectural police at 0554-22-0110.

Wildly speculative perhaps, but the poor girl was probably finally bear or boar food.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Such a tragic disappearance.

Where did the body go?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

