A photo of 7-year-old Misaki Ogura released by Yamanashi prefectural police
national

Mother asks public for help on daughter who disappeared from Yamanashi campsite

TOKYO

Friday marked three months since a 7-year-old girl went missing at a mountainous campsite at Doshimura, Yamanashi Prefecture. The family of Misaki Ogura, from Narita in Chiba Prefecture, have so far handed out about 430,000 flyers but no trace of her whereabouts has been found.

Misaki’s mother Tomoko asked that anyone with even the least bit of information contact police, Fuji TV reported. She showed reporters a photo of Misaki and also an item of clothing that she had with her that day, saying “We have kept it in a bag without washing it to preserve its smell from that day.”

Misaki, who went missing at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday Sept 21, had come with her mother and sister in a group of about 30 people. She was last seen running by herself behind some other children after eating snacks. Her mother saw her run off and turn left into the woods. That was the last time anyone saw her. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

More than 1,700 police, Self-Defense Force personnel and volunteers searched for her, using tracker dogs and a drone equipped with a sensor capable of detecting body heat. A stream runs through the woods down the mountain but a search downstream proved fruitless. Police also checked nearby farmhouses and empty huts.

Yamanashi prefectural police ended their large-scale search on Oct 6.

Police said that since the end of November, they have received over 3,000 reports but only 50 so far in December.

Reports of what?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Quercetum,

Reports from the public of possibly related info or leads, none of which panned out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

