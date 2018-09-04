Mother, infant son found dead after going missing on Sept 1

The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her 2-month-old son, who had been missing since Saturday afternoon, were found along the coast of Ako City, Hyogo Prefecture, on Monday.

The woman’s four-year-old son was found crying beside the family’s car in the parking lot at around 6 p.m. on Saturday by a passerby. According to police, there was a note inside the car, saying “Don’t look for me,” Fuji TV reported Monday. The parking lot is about 100 meters from the coast.

About 40 police and coast guard divers searched the area and sea on Monday, using a drone as well. The mother’s body was found in the morning in a harbor seven kilometers from camp parking lot. The infant’s body was found in the sea near the harbor in the afternoon.

The boy who was found by himself told police he had come to the area with his mother and baby brother but didn’t know where they were. The woman’s husband told police his wife had taken the children for a drive and had left home at around 3 p.m. Saturday. The woman left her cell phone at home.

