Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mother, infant son found dead after going missing on Sept 1

3 Comments
HYOGO

The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her 2-month-old son, who had been missing since Saturday afternoon, were found along the coast of Ako City, Hyogo Prefecture, on Monday.

The woman’s four-year-old son was found crying beside the family’s car in the parking lot at around 6 p.m. on Saturday by a passerby. According to police, there was a note inside the car, saying “Don’t look for me,” Fuji TV reported Monday. The parking lot is about 100 meters from the coast.

About 40 police and coast guard divers searched the area and sea on Monday, using a drone as well. The mother’s body was found in the morning in a harbor seven kilometers from camp parking lot. The infant’s body was found in the sea near the harbor in the afternoon. 

The boy who was found by himself told police he had come to the area with his mother and baby brother but didn’t know where they were. The woman’s husband told police his wife had taken the children for a drive and had left home at around 3 p.m. Saturday. The woman left her cell phone at home.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Sadly, This comes as no surprise given the information in the first article. Condolences to the husband and son, may they be comforted.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So sad.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

OMFG! That poor (surviving) kid.

The woman’s husband told police his wife had taken the children for a drive and had left home at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

In the typical (often feigned) disconnect that is so prevalent here...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Harajuku Design Festa Art Village: Where Art Meets Food Meets Friends

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Satsumaimo Chocolate Truffles Is The Sweetest Autumn Recipe For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

How To Successfully Fail To Climb Mount Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Parks and Gardens

Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi