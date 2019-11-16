Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tomoko Ogura hands a leaflet with information on her missing daughter Misaki to a visitor at a road station in Doshimura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Mother of 7-year-old girl missing since Sept 21 asks public for help

YAMANASHI

The mother of a 7-year-old girl who went missing in September at a mountainous campsite at Doshimura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Monday asked the public for help in finding her daughter.

Tomoko Ogura handed out leaflets with a photo of her daughter Misaki and other details to campers and tourists at Michinoeki-doshi, a small road station near the campsite, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tomoko and nine volunteers handed out nearly 4,000 leaflets during the day.

She told reporters that all she can do is keep looking and trying to gather as much information as she can. “I don’t know where my daughter is but I’m asking anyone in Japan who might know something to please help,” she said.

Misaki, who went missing at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday Sept 21, had come with her mother and sister in a group of about 30 people from Narita City in Chiba Prefecture. She was last seen running by herself behind some other children after eating snacks. Her mother saw her run off and turn left into the woods. That was the last time anyone saw her. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

More than 1,700 police, Self-Defense Force personnel and volunteers searched for her, using tracker dogs and a drone equipped with a sensor capable of detecting body heat but so far no trace of Misaki has been found.

A stream runs through the woods down the mountain but a search downstream proved fruitless. Police also checked nearby farmhouses and empty huts.

Yamanashi prefectural police ended their large-scale search on Oct 6.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

