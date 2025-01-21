Mother of N Korea abductee hopes Trump's return will bring progress

The mother of Megumi Yokota, a symbolic victim of North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals, said Tuesday she hopes U.S. President Donald Trump's return can reinvigorate efforts to solve the abductee issue via another U.S.-North Korea summit.

"I want President Trump to urge North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to realize the rescue and return of the abduction victims," said Sakie Yokota, 88, whose daughter was abducted by North Korea in 1977 at age 13 from Niigata on the Sea of Japan coast.

Trump met Kim three times during his first four-year term as U.S. president from 2017, including in a first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in June 2018. He brought up the abduction issue at the behest of Japan during the dialogues.

Trump has also met families of abduction victims, including Sakie Yokota in 2017 and 2019 when he visited Japan, and pledged efforts to address the issue, while also sending a letter of condolence to her when her husband Shigeru died in 2020 at age 87.

Although no tangible progress was made, Trump had pledged to work toward resolving the matter, such as when he cited the kidnapping of Megumi to condemn North Korea's human rights record in his address at the U.N. General Assembly in September 2017.

"Mr. Trump is a person who can talk with Mr. Kim Jong Un," Yokota said, expressing hope that Trump's return to the White House might prove a catalyst to Tokyo and Pyongyang organizing a leaders' summit. Such a meeting has not been held for over 20 years.

The aging of the abductees' families increases the urgency for the government of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to make progress on the issue. However, North Korea's continued pursuit of expanded nuclear and missile programs makes diplomacy and outreach difficult.

Of the 17 people Japan lists as having been abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, five returned to Japan in 2002. Yokota and Akihiro Arimoto, 96, whose daughter Keiko was taken in 1983, are the only surviving parents of the remaining 12.

Japan suspects North Korea's involvement in many more disappearances.

© KYODO