Mother to sue 'Terrace House' TV network, producer over daughter's suicide

The mother of a Japanese reality TV star who took her own life after being targeted by online abuse said Thursday she will sue the major station that produced the show.
Pink-haired professional wrestler Hana Kimura, a cast member of the hit Netflix series "Terrace House", died last year aged 22 during the show's run.
The show was canceled after Kimura's suicide, which also prompted Japanese lawmakers to revise laws to more easily identify cyber bullies.
Her mother Kyoko said she would file a suit against Fuji Television and a production company next year, seeking compensation.
"I want them to sincerely tackle the issue, not just think about defending themselves, and find out what the problem was," she told reporters.
Kimura was a fan favorite on the internationally popular show, in which six young people share a home while looking for love.
But she was the target of a torrent of abusive online comments, such as "everyone will be happy if you're gone", particularly after an episode in which she lost her temper after a housemate accidentally damaged her expensive wrestling costume.
Kyoko Kimura has reportedly claimed that staff on the show encouraged her daughter to heighten the drama.
This year, the Tokyo District Court ordered Fuji TV and the production company to submit scripts, pre-edited footage and other materials after a request from Kyoko's lawyers, according to Japanese media reports.
But they refused, citing "professional secrecy", the Asahi Shimbun daily said.
In May, a man who tweeted "Everyone is happy thanks to your death. Thank you," after Kimura's death was fined 1.29 million yen.
Another man was fined 9,000 yen in March over online abuse directed at Kimura, without the case going to trial.
He had sent online messages to the wrestler saying "You have such an awful personality. Is your life worth living?" and "Hey, hey. When will you die?"© 2021 AFP
6 Comments
R. T.
In May, a man who tweeted "Everyone is happy thanks to your death. Thank you," after Kimura's death was fined 1.29 million yen.
Really? Just for writing that sentence online? What a joke.
Choosing to expose your personal life to millions of strangers comes with consequences. People who go to those TV programs don't go just "to have fun and try something new", they do so because they want to be famous.
Fame comes with a price. Think carefully before applying.
Mat
So, shouldn't being a complete dick online also come with consequences? The kind of person who would write something like that in a public forum seems unlikely to be valuable to society at large.
bobcatfish
I seem to remember many people were happy to express their pleasure when Margaret Thatcher died.
I've said before that the people who go on these shows in the first place are usually mentally week - look at me, look at me!
But certainly the producers of such shows are exploitative so sue away. Good luck!
Jayel
I watched all the Terrace House shows. They're good to practice Japanese listening. Anyway, I really liked Hana. She reminded me a little of an ex-girlfriend. Bubbly, physically strong and bashful at times. When she kicked up a storm it was very out of character and unexpected. They definitely asked her to put on a show. It makes me sad even today that she turned to suicide.
Mat
Would not the same apply to people posting hate comments on social media? Isn't that the same kind of "look at me" attention grabbing behaviour? Does this undermine your point somewhat?
R. T.
"So, shouldn't being a complete dick online also come with consequences?"
No. There are millions of people which millions on opinions. Some will be nice and many won't. You just can't change human nature by taking away freedom.