national

Mothers raising children feeling greater stress during pandemic: survey

3 Comments
TOKYO

Mothers raising children are feeling more stress due to the coronavirus pandemic than men or women without kids as the health crisis has limited their opportunity to go out and chat with other mothers, according to a private survey released Monday.

Of the 5,640 people in their 20s to 70s covered in the poll by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, 65.3 percent said they are feeling stressed, with 59.2 percent of them being men and 71.3 percent women. Among women with one or more children, the ratio stood higher at 73.8 percent.

Asked about the cause of their stress, with multiple answers allowed, 62.9 percent of respondents cited "restrictions on outings" while 54.9 percent said they are "worried about infection."

Among mothers, 59.0 percent said it is stressful that they "have less chance to meet people," higher than the 47.3 percent who felt the same among respondents as a whole.

The results "showed that we are approaching the limits of restraint in our lives," said Yuichi Kodama, a chief economist at the company. For full-time housewives, the situation "tends to be more stressful than for those who go out for work."

The online survey was conducted between July 14 and 27.

Mothers raising children feeling greater stress

What else is new? Has a survey in Japan ever shown mothers raising children feeling less stress?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

What else is new? Has a survey in Japan ever shown mothers raising children feeling less stress?

Just another statistics without actual thing being done in Japan.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

And fathers too.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

What about fathers raising children? Wait I forgot, that’s not recognized in japan (or allowed)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

