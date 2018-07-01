Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mount Fuji climbing season opens

0 Comments
YAMANASHI

The Mount Fuji climbing season opened on Sunday morning on the Yamanashi side.

About 150 climbers were at the summit to view the sunrise at 4:28 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The Shizuoka side will open to climbers on July 10.

Huge numbers of climbers are expected in July and August. Last year, more than 220,000 people climbed the 3,776-meter mountain, according to Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectural government officials.

As they did last year, the prefectural governments are asking climbers to pay a fee of 1,000 yen on a voluntary basis. The money will be used to help preserve the area's natural beauty.

Hordes of trekkers have flocked to Mount Fuji since it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2013 in recognition of its status as a symbol of Japan. Local officials have been struggling to improve traffic access and other facilities with the big increase in visitors.

The climbing season will end on Sept 10.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Seasonal Recipe: Japanese Eggplant Pizza Bites

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel