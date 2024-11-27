 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Mount Fuji convenience store becomes 'lawless zone' as tourists hurl abuse at security guards

By SoraNews24
TOKYO

In April, a Lawson convenience store in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, made news around Japan after tourists descended upon the area in great numbers to snap a photo of it looming large in front of Mount Fuji.

The residential area was never set up to be a famous tourist site, and after locals complained about sightseers littering, jaywalking, and gathering on private property at a dental clinic across the street, the local municipality stepped in to set up a blackout screen to block the view and deter tourists.

▼ The screen was installed in front of the dental clinic in May.

Screenshot-2024-11-27-at-9.55.21.png

When the situation improved, albeit with some visitors poking holes in the screen’s fabric, the blackout screen was taken down in August. However, now, roughly three months later, media reports from the site reveal that bad-mannered tourists are back, and they’re turning the area into what’s being described as a “lawless zone“, with security guards bearing the brunt of insults from angry visitors.

These security guards have been employed by the town to oversee the site and stop people from jaywalking and running out into traffic, which is a safety issue as large vehicles often pass through the narrow, two-way street. Although the guards are on hand to help keep people safe, visitors appear to have little regard for them, with one warden saying he’s been yelled at by foreigners using broken Japanese, with words that translate as “idiot‘”, “die“, and “go away“.

▼ An example of the lengths people are going to to get the perfect shot of themselves at the convenience store.

Screenshot-2024-11-27-at-9.55.11.png

The language hurdle adds to the stress, because on one occasion, when the guard used English to stop someone from running out onto the street, they angrily told him, “I’m Japanese!” The guard then told him that if he was Japanese, he should cross the street properly — in Japan it’s commonplace to always use crosswalks and refrain from jaywalking or going against pedestrian signals — to which the person told him to use honorific language when addressing him.

▼ This photo, taken at the site when the screen was up earlier this year, shows how little space there is between footpath and heavy vehicles.

Screenshot-2024-11-27-at-9.55.30.png

With tensions running high at the site amongst locals, tourists, and security guards, there are fears that more security measures may need to be taken to keep the peace and prevent a major accident from occurring. On days when Mount Fuji isn’t covered by clouds, things are even more hectic as the number of tourists increase dramatically, and with everyone jostling to get the best shot, running back and forth across the road against local laws, it becomes difficult for the security guards to do their job properly.

▼ Though the screen is now down, the signs reading “Do not run out into the roadway!” still remain.

Screenshot-2024-11-27-at-9.55.38.png

If visitors didn’t ignore the signs posted on sidewalks and at Lawson that read “Do not run out into the roadway”, the guards wouldn’t need to be hired at the cost of taxpayers at all. However, with security concerns paramount, they won’t be going anywhere until the situation improves. While Lawson is yet to take any major measures to address the situation, here’s hoping that people show a little more respect for the guards simply trying to do their jobs, or else the blackout screen may have to be installed again.

Source: Livedoor News via Jin

Photos ©SoraNews24

Imagine going to Japan, with all the millions of vistas to photograph, and going out of your way to replicate an influencer-inspired photo of a convenience store with Fuji in the background.

These people are dumb. Yep - its as simple as that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

