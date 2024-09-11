 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This summer the environment ministry counted around 178,000 climbers on Mount Fuji. Image: AFP
national

Mount Fuji crowds shrink after overtourism measures implemented

1 Comment
TOKYO

Fewer climbers tackled Mount Fuji during this year's hiking season, preliminary figures show, after Japanese authorities introduced an entry fee and a daily cap on numbers to fight overtourism.

Online reservations were also brought in this year by officials concerned about safety and environmental damage on the country's highest mountain.

The number of climbers fell by 14 percent between early July -- when the mountain's hiking trails opened for the summer -- and early September, according to the environment ministry.

To calculate its preliminary figures, the ministry used infrared devices installed on the four trails.

It comes despite Japan welcoming a record influx of foreign visitors, with nearly 18 million tourists entering the country in the first half of 2024.

Officials raised the alarm last year about overtourism at the once-peaceful pilgrimage site, with the governor of Yamanashi Prefecture warning that "Mount Fuji is screaming".

This summer the environment ministry counted around 178,000 climbers, compared to more than 200,000 the previous year and before the pandemic.

Gates to the trails were closed on Tuesday, marking the end of the hiking season. The preliminary data runs to Sept 4 and will be updated at a later date, a ministry official told AFP on Wednesday.

The mountain is covered in snow most of the year but during the summer many trudge through the night to see the sunrise from the 3,776-meter summit.

This year, an entry fee of 2,000 yen plus an optional donation was charged on the popular Yoshida Trail, with numbers capped at 4,000 per day. The three other trails remained free.

Concern had been raised that some climbers were sleeping on the trail or starting fires for heat, while others became sick or injured after trying to reach the summit without breaks.

The majestic mountain is a symbol of Japan that has been immortalised in countless artworks, including Hokusai's "Great Wave."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I wouldn’t go there if it was FREE

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel