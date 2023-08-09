Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Mumemories/iStock
national

Mount Fuji trail use to be restricted when overcrowded

1 Comment
KOFU, Japan

A local Japanese government said Wednesday it will work with police to restrict the number of hikers who can use a route to climb to the summit of Mt. Fuji if it becomes dangerous from overcrowding.

The Yoshida Trail, located on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain, will become subject to limits from the 5th station, which is accessible via car or bus. Possible closures are slated to begin Friday and last through this year's season ending on Sept. 10.

The move comes as Mt. Fuji, straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures, reopened to an influx of visitors last month after the country lifted all COVID-19 restrictions and marked the 10th anniversary of registration of Japan's tallest peak as a World Heritage site in June.

Safety guides will patrol the area and provide information to the prefectural government if there are dangers of accidents or falling rocks from too many hikers.

The government will then send a request for limiting the number of hikers to the police, which will ultimately make the decision regarding whether or not restrict trail use.

It said earlier this month that it was considering restricting numbers of hikers on the trail from the 8th station if they exceed 4,000. It did not specify, though, how it would implement the limits.

But those who work with mountain lodges located along the trails have asked for the restrictions to begin from the 5th station due to difficulties in securing resting spots around the summit.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Superfoods: Konjac

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog