Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mt Aso in southwestern Japan erupts again

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mt Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture had a minor eruption Friday following a similar event observed earlier this week, the weather agency said.

The eruption occurred at 8:24 a.m. at the No. 1 Nakadake crater, the same area as Tuesday's eruption, spewing smoke as high as 400 meters, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to local police.

The agency maintained Mt Aso's volcanic alert level at 2 on a scale of 5. This restricts entry to areas around the crater as even a small volcanic eruption can be dangerous, possibly spewing large flying rocks and causing pyroclastic flows.

The eruption on Tuesday was the first at the volcano since October 2016. Local municipalities have restricted entry to areas within one kilometer of the crater.

"As eruptions continue ahead of a big holiday, it is regrettable that tourists cannot visit the crater on the mountain," said an official of the city of Aso.

This year's Golden Week holiday in Japan starting on April 27 has been extended to 10 days to celebrate the upcoming imperial succession.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

Vote in Your Home Country if You Live in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Why You Need to Experience Kagura, Japan’s Oldest Performance Art

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

Ritsurin Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Festivals

Morioka Sansa Odori Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Lifestyle

Kimono And Koedo: A Solo Day Trip From Tokyo To Kawagoe

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Families

Japan’s ‘Shocking Images Of Parenting’ Twitter Trend Will Leave You Crying With Laughter

Savvy Tokyo