 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fuji City in Shizuoka Prefecture is seen in February 2021, with Mount Fuji in the background. Image: iStock/Korekore
national

City at foot of Mount Fuji lost 1 month of winter in past decade due to global warming: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

A city at the foot of Mount Fuji has lost over a month's worth of winter days per year in the past decade due to global warming, a recent study by a U.S.-based climate research organization showed.

The city of Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture added 35 winter days above 0 C annually on average between 2014 and 2023, the most among 901 northern hemisphere cities analyzed, according to a December report by Climate Central.

The findings come as Mount Fuji received its first snowcap of the season on Nov 7 this year, the latest date since records began in 1894.

Over half of 57 Japanese cities analyzed saw climate change add at least two weeks' worth of winter days above freezing each year, including Nagaoka in Niigata Prefecture and Kyoto, which saw an additional 23 days and 21 days, respectively.

As warmer winters could lead to water shortages due to reduced mountain snowpack, as well as increase the population of disease-carrying pests like mosquitoes and ticks, the organization has stressed the importance of ending reliance on fossil fuels such as oil and coal as soon as possible.

"This warming trend, which is driven by human-caused climate change, not only disrupts the season itself but also erodes the benefits it provides year round," the group noted.

The report, which compared observed December-February temperatures in the past 10 years with projected temperatures without human-induced climate change, found that around 44 percent of the 901 cities analyzed lost an average of a week or more of winter days annually due to global warming.

More than one-third of the 123 countries and regions covered lost a week or more, with 19 countries, mostly in Europe, experiencing over two added weeks of winter days above freezing.

Europe, the fastest-warming continent, has been doing so twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s, according to the group.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog