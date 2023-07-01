Mt Fuji climbing season starts as 1 of 4 main trails reopens

Mt Fuji's climbing season started on Saturday as one of its four main hiking trails reopened and a ceremony was held to pray for the safety of climbers at a shrine on Japan's tallest and most iconic mountain.

With Mt Fuji's three other trails set to reopen on July 10, the number of climbers making the ascent is expected to increase sharply during this year's season through Sept 10, following the country's removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

The most popular trail, beginning at the Yoshida entrance on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain and ending at the peak, reopened on Saturday.

The season kicked off with cloudy and windy conditions on the 3,776-meter mountain, where people flocked to enjoy the views from the summit.

"We couldn't see anything because of the wind and rain, but we hope to make another attempt next year on the mountain's opening day," said Toya Desui, 25, from Kobe, who had gathered with friends at the summit.

The local governments of Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, the two regions that Mt Fuji is located in, have warned climbers against "bullet climbing," the practice of ascending to the peak overnight without booking accommodation at one of the mountain's huts, due to increased risk of altitude sickness and fatigue.

Most people try to time their climb in order to see the sunrise near the summit before arriving at a hut to sleep for a few hours and then continuing to the very top of the mountain.

Yamanashi Prefecture has shortened the nighttime operating hours of the Fuji Subaru Line toll road, which connects the Yoshida entrance and the foot of the mountain during the climbing season, to discourage bullet climbing.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Mt Fuji's registration as a World Heritage cultural site.

