 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mt. Fuji climbing season begins
Climbers atop Mount Fuji hail the sunrise on Tuesday, the first day of the official climbing season for Japan's highest mountain, straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures. Image: Kyodo
national

Mount Fuji climbing season starts with ¥4,000 fee

2 Comments
KOFU

Mount Fuji's climbing season commenced as the most popular trail opened Tuesday, with local authorities charging a doubled fee of 4,000 yen to ease overcrowding and the impact on the environment.

Yamanashi Prefecture is accepting a maximum of 4,000 hikers per day on the Yoshida Trail, the most commonly used route to the summit of the 3,776-meter mountain, that is scheduled to remain open through Sept. 10.

"I made it just in time to see the sun come up. I'm very happy. I want to climb mountains in other countries, too," said Shiho Miyaoka, a high school student from Kyoto who came to Japan's highest peak with her parents to see the sunrise.

The prefecture has tightened measures amid a rise in foreign visitors and growing concern about the many ill-prepared hikers seen on the mountain in recent years.

Those without an overnight reservation for a mountain hut will be prevented from passing through a gate at the 5th station from 2 p.m., two hours earlier than last year, to 3 a.m.

People planning to use the Yoshida Trail must also agree when making an online reservation to terms set by the local government, including the use of warm clothing and appropriate footwear.

Local government officials acting as "Mount Fuji rangers" at the gate will provide safety guidance. Starting from this season, they can bar entry to lightly dressed visitors.

The three other trails on the Shizuoka Prefecture side of the mountain are scheduled to open on July 10, with the local government also charging a 4,000 yen fee but without an upper limit for the number of hikers.

Mt. Fuji, designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013, attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year during its official climbing season through September.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

You could have made it higher than that as traffic control barriers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They should make it ¥40,000.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Tinted Sunscreen: Formulas, Coverage & Protection

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

GaijinPot Blog