Season's 1st snowcap on Mt. Fuji
Tourists in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, take pictures of the season's first snowcap on Mount Fuji on Thursday. Image: Kyodo
national

Mount Fuji gets season's 1st snowcap; 21 days later than average

KOFU, Yamanashi

The season's first snowcap was observed on Japan's tallest peak, Mount Fuji, on Thursday, occurring 21 days later than an average but 15 days earlier than last year, a local observatory of the weather agency said.

An official from the Kofu observatory in Yamanashi Prefecture observed a layer of snow on the 3,776-meter-high summit around 6 a.m. The observatory said that the snowfall was caused by the presence of clouds and cold air above the mountain since Wednesday.

The mercury dropped to minus 6.4 C at a spot near the summit around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to an observation system of the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Last year, Japan's iconic mountain, straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures, got the first snowcap on Nov 7, the latest date on record since observations started in 1894.

"the snowfall was caused by the presence of clouds and cold air above the mountain"

As opposed to?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

