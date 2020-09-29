Mt Fuji gets season's 1st snowcap, 24 days earlier than last year

Mt Fuji got its first snowcap of the season on Monday, 24 days earlier than last year and two days earlier than average, a local weather agency said.
The peak of the 3,776-meter mountain was covered with a thin layer of snow, according to the Kofu Local Meteorological Observatory in Yamanashi Prefecture.
City officials in Shizuoka Prefecture on the other side of Mt Fuji also confirmed snowfall on Japan's highest mountain in the morning. At midnight Sunday, the temperature near the peak fell to minus 5.1 C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
A city located at the foot of Mt Fuji recorded snow near the peak a week ago, but the Kofu observatory, located about 40 kilometers from the mountain, could not confirm the observation at the time.© KYODO
Burning Bush
This will be lauded as proof of climate change.
If the snow cap had come later, that would be proof of climate change as well.
kurisupisu
Could the winter actually become colder this year?
Could decreased activity on the sun actually be responsible for lower temperatures?
I will have a wager on Xmas day snow this year...
Toshihiro
Isn't this a good sign? Could this be the effect of reduced carbon emissions due to the pandemic restrictions? Just guessing here but I'm imagining that Mt Fuji during the pre-industrial revolution era having snow by as early as August or even earlier.