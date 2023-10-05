Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows the first snow of the season spotted on the summit of Mount Fuji on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Mount Fuji gets season's 1st snowcap, 5 days later than last year

KOFU, Yamanashi

Mount Fuji sported its first snowcap of the season on Thursday, five days later than last year and three days later than an average year, a local weather agency said.

An official of the Kofu Local Meteorological Observatory in Yamanashi Prefecture observed a layer of snow on the summit of the 3,776-meter mountain around 7:30 a.m.

The observatory said snowfall was brought by clouds hovering over Japan's highest peak due to a low-pressure system from late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

At 4 a.m. Thursday, the temperature near the mountain's peak fell to minus 2.5 C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Fujiyoshida, a city at the foot of the volcano, separately announced the mountain's first snowcap the same day.

"We invite everyone to enjoy the beautiful snow-laden landscape," the city said.

Since 2006, the city has been making the announcement in case the Kofu observatory, located roughly 40 kilometers from the mountain, cannot confirm the season's first snowcap due to rain or fog.

