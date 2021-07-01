Mt Fuji opens to climbers for summer after being closed last year due to virus

Mt Fuji reopened Thursday to climbers for the summer season after being closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With virus countermeasures in place, the most popular of the four routes up the 3,776-meter volcano was opened on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the world heritage site.
Shizuoka Prefecture, which manages the remaining three paths, said it plans to open them July 10. The mountain will be accessible to visitors through Sept. 10.
As part of efforts to reduce the risk of infections, visitors are asked to fill out health forms and check their temperatures before climbing the mountain, according to Yamanashi Prefecture.
The Fuji Subaru Line tollway, a road running halfway up the mountain that is open 24 hours in usual years, has shortened its operating hours from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. to reduce the number of climbers who try to make quick overnight ascents.
On Thursday, only a few climbers were spotted making their way up the Yoshida route as heavy rain fell in wide areas across Japan. A group of U.S. military personnel based in Japan who climbed to the summit in the early morning expressed regret over the unfortunate weather.
Sota Kodama, 30, a Mt Fuji guide, urged visitors to be vigilant over the bad weather.
"I would like climbers not to try too hard and to be flexible depending on weather conditions," Kodama said.
Last year, both prefectures closed all four routes amid the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since 1960.© KYODO
daito_hak
It was anyway a stupid decision to close it, driven by irrational fear rather than science.
enolagay
and they purposely used a photo of foreigners for this story, knowing full well what the reaction would be from the public
Reckless
Oddly I have no intention of ever climbing that mountain.
Objective
Encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle such as outdoor hiking will go a long ways to help combat diseases such as Corona. Get some Vitamin D on a sunny day and work out your heart. Better than most medicines!
Boku Dayo
A group of clients and I did the climb a couple of times. I think I've had enough though.
Next time, I'll have someone else go for me.
Tora
Always love how they check temperatures. As if that is going to make any difference at all in stopping the spread. It has been demonstrated again and again that those "point and shoot" machines are next to useless. Instead of that, how about some proper social distancing measures, which would mean only allowing lone climbers on the mountain and at specific intervals. The rest is just for show.
Some dude
I’ve often heard it said that Fuji looks better the further away you are from it.
Before teleworking was a thing, I could see it from my workplace on clear mornings and it was a spectacular sight. But I have a friend who climbed it and said that a) it smelt terrible because of all the portable toilets, and b) up close, there’s nothing special about its appearance.
Lamilly
What a dreadful picture, dark, bleak and uninspiring
justasking
I don't think climbing Mt. Fuji is special. There's nothing to see except clouds and black rocks.
Change my mind.
Thomas Tank
That looks awful. There are so many places much more beautiful to climb than Mt. Fuji.
P. Smith
Did the authorities take the opportunity last climbing season to remove the tons and tons of trash left on a Fuji by Japanese people?
tamanegi
Dreadful photo.
kurisupisu
And how about the small huts which get crammed full of people for several hours before a short climb to the top to see the sunrise?
What social distancing is in place there?
tooheysnew
let’s go back to the good old rectum thermometers
CaptData
"Did the authorities take the opportunity last climbing season to remove the tons and tons of trash left on a Fuji by Japanese people?"
Oh boy, if someone had written the following:
"Did the authorities take the opportunity last climbing season to remove the tons and tons of trash left on a Fuji by Gaijins"
His or her account would have been delated. I wonder what will happen to the poster would wrote the racist post about Japanese?
hooktrunk2
I too am wondering about the huts which are stuffy and hardly any widows in the loft spaces under the roof. I have climbed Mt. Fuji twice. I took a trash bag and found a grand total of one piece of trash and the toilets were not smelly except inside of course.
I found the experience amazing. True, the mountain itself isn't very beautiful, but watching the sunrise with the air filled with anticipation was absolutely magical. Then peering into the crater and seeing a circular rainbow followed by a hike around the crater in warm T-shirt weather was a pleasant surprise. The view was stellar with the shadow of the mountain extending like a pyramid towards the southern alps, which were puny in comparison.
I recommend the climb. Expect 4 seasons of weather on the hike. August the weather is best, but more people.
Monty
I wonder what will happen to the poster would wrote the racist post about Japanese?
@CaptData
Best way is to ignore such idiots.
Reckless
I think my climb of Diamond Head in Waikiki was good enough for me.