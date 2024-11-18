 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
national

Mount Fuji tram idea derailed by environmental concerns

2 Comments
KOFU

The Yamanashi prefectural government said Monday it has given up its proposal to build a light rail connection to the fifth station on Mount Fuji amid public concerns over its environmental impact and is now considering introducing a rubber-tired tram.

The central Japan prefecture had explored the possibility of connecting the foot of the country's tallest peak to the intermediate station with a light rail system to deal with the large influx of summer tourists and reduce vehicle emissions.

Yamanashi Gov Kotaro Nagasaki told a press conference that the local government is now eyeing rubber-tired trams with sensors to enable them to follow white lines or magnetic markers to be placed on the existing roads, eliminating the need to build a rail line.

The hydrogen-powered trams are expected to have two couplings and a capacity of up to 120 passengers. Use of private cars on the road to the intermediate station will be regulated, thus reducing the number of visitors, he said.

Visitors can currently drive to the 5th station, the starting point of a popular climbing trail that begins at an altitude of about 2,300 meters, using the Fuji Subaru Line road. The proposal had involved building a double-track line along the toll road and operating two-car trains.

The light rail concept was promised by the Yamanashi governor in the 2019 gubernatorial election, in which he was elected for the first time.

A citizens' group opposing the idea submitted about 70,000 signatures to the governor this month demanding that he withdraw it. They expressed concerns about potential environmental destruction and avalanche damage caused by the development.

Mount Fuji, Japan's iconic 3,776-meter mountain peak and a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site, attracts many climbers and tourists from home and abroad. But the rising popularity of the mountain, which straddles Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, has led to challenges including "overtourism" and "bullet climbing," or the attempt to reach the summit for sunrise and return without sleeping mid-climb.

This summer, those climbing the mountain from the Yamanashi side were charged an entrance fee for the first time, with a gate located at the 5th station collecting 2,000 yen per person. Such fees were not collected on the Shizuoka side during the climbing season.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

… to deal with the large influx of summer tourists …

This part of the argument doesn’t make any sense. According to reports, the number of Fuji visitors is falling: 

“This summer the environment ministry counted around 178,000 climbers, compared to more than 200,000 the previous year and before the pandemic. The number of climbers fell by 14% between early July - when the volcano's hiking trails opened for the summer - and early September, according to the environment ministry. It comes despite Japan welcoming a record influx of foreign visitors, with nearly 18 million tourists entering the country in the first half of 2024.”

“Mount Fuji Crowds Shrink after Japan Brings in Overtourism Measures,”https://www.msn.com/en-xl/lifestyle/other/mount-fuji-crowds-shrink-after-japan-brings-in-overtourism-measures/ar-AA1qq6AT

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The accompanying photograph is spectacular...!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

