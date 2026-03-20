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Mt. Fuji viewing train
A ceremony is held at JR Mishima Station in Shizuoka Prefecture to mark the start of the operation of a Mount Fuji viewing train on Thursday. Image: Kyodo
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Mount Fuji viewing train for inbound tourists starts operation

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SHIZUOKA

A special Mount Fuji viewing train targeting foreign visitors began operation for a limited time in central Japan on Thursday.

The train, operated as part of a tour designed by Central Japan Railway Co and JTB Global Marketing & Travel Inc, connects Mishima and Fujinomiya stations in Shizuoka Prefecture. It is the first inbound-visitor-only train run by JR Central.

To provide passengers with the best view of Japan's tallest peak, designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013, the train makes several stops at stations on the route and also travels slowly through some sections.

The tour also includes a visit by bus to a major shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, as well as wasabi fields and waterfalls.

The interior of the train is decorated with images related to the "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji" by Ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). English-speaking guides are on hand to provide explanations.

"We will make our best efforts so that people will say they enjoyed Shizuoka," said JR Central President Shunsuke Niwa at a ceremony at Mishima Station, where the special train carrying about 20 passengers departed in the morning.

The tour will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec 22, according to the companies.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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