Mount Shinmoe in Kyushu erupted Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The 1,421-meter volcano straddling Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures erupted around 4:37 p.m. and spewed smoke as high as 500 meters, the agency said.

The agency kept the volcanic alert for the mountain at level 2 on a scale of 5, continuing to urge people to stay away from the crater.

Mount Shinmoe last erupted in June 2018.

© KYODO