 Japan Today
Southwestern Japan volcano erupts
Photo taken from a fixed-point camera on Thursday from Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, shows a plume of smoke emerge from Mount Shinmoe. Image: Kyodo
national

Mount Shinmoe in Kyushu erupts, spewing plume 5,500 meters above crater

FUKUOKA

Mount Shinmoe on the southwestern Japan main island of Kyushu erupted Thursday, spewing a plume of ash 5,500 meters above the crater, a local office of the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The eruption at 4:53 a.m. sent volcanic material 5,000 meters above the volcano's peak for the first time since July 3, according to the agency.

The agency maintained the level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Mount Shinmoe, straddling the two prefectures and one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan, erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018.

