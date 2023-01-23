Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Much of Japan to see heavy snow from Tuesday as winter storm arrives

4 Comments
TOKYO

Heavy snow is likely to fall across much of Japan from Tuesday, prompting the weather agency to call for vigilance against traffic disruptions caused by blizzards and snowdrifts.

Areas facing the Sea of Japan and much of the Pacific side of the archipelago are expected to see very strong winds and storms from Tuesday to Thursday due to a winter low pressure system, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday.

On Tuesday, the atmospheric low is expected to develop and proceed to the sea near the Kuril Islands northeast of Hokkaido and the east of Japan, bringing the coldest temperatures of the winter so far, the agency said.

In the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, the Hokuriku region in central Japan could see up to 100 centimeters of snowfall while there may be up to 80 cm in the northeastern Tohoku region, and up to 70 cm in Kanto-Koshin in eastern and central Japan, and Kinki and Chugoku regions in western Japan.

The agency also predicts maximum wind speed of 82.8 kilometers per hour in Hokuriku, Kinki, Chugoku, the western island of Shikoku, and Okinawa in southwestern Japan, and 72 kph in the Kanto-Koshin area on Tuesday.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Shiver me' timbers. It would freeze the balls of a brass monkey!!!!!'

Aaawwwwwhhh!!!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

up to 70 cm in Kanto-Koshin

Wow!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

There is a cold front in the "like" section too!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Gotta cancal my fishing plans tomorrow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo