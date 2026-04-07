 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Multiple bear sightings reported in city in Fukushima Prefecture

1 Comment
KORIYAMA, Fukushima

A series of bear sightings have been reported in residential areas and a park in Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture, on Monday and Tuesday, prompting police to maintain a vigilant presence.

According to police, a bear approximately 1.5 meters long was seen at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in Oshima Fureai Plaza park near the Ose River, TV Asahi reported. On Monday night, bear sightings were reported in a convenience store parking lot and on a street near a junior high school.

These sightings, which occurred in the city center east of National Route 4, are believed to be of the same bear.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have set up two traps in the park, where the bear is believed to be, and are urging residents to be cautious.

About 50 people, including city officials, police officers and hunters, are patrolling in and around the park, searching for the bear.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Wildlife seems to be awake early this year. We had a large poisonous creepy-crawly in the house today, three weeks to a month earlier than usual. Warm winter?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Mie

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use Hello Work in Japan: A Guide for Foreign Job Seekers

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog

5 Spring Color Trends You’ll See All Over Tokyo in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Empowering Women in Japan Through Kendo

Savvy Tokyo