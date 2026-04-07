Multiple bear sightings reported in city in Fukushima Prefecture

A series of bear sightings have been reported in residential areas and a park in Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture, on Monday and Tuesday, prompting police to maintain a vigilant presence.

According to police, a bear approximately 1.5 meters long was seen at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in Oshima Fureai Plaza park near the Ose River, TV Asahi reported. On Monday night, bear sightings were reported in a convenience store parking lot and on a street near a junior high school.

These sightings, which occurred in the city center east of National Route 4, are believed to be of the same bear.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have set up two traps in the park, where the bear is believed to be, and are urging residents to be cautious.

About 50 people, including city officials, police officers and hunters, are patrolling in and around the park, searching for the bear.

© Japan Today