national

Multiple buildings reported on fire in Yokohama’s Chinatown

YOKOHAMA

A fire broke out in Yokohama's Chinatown on Friday afternoon, with multiple buildings still on fire, police and fire department officials said.

It is not yet known if there have been any injuries or where the fire started.

The fire broke out at around 5:20 p.m., NHK reported. More than 50 fire trucks were mobilized to extinguish the fire, but smoke and flames could still be seen coming from buildings at 6:30 p.m. 

Chinatown in Yokohama's Naka Ward is densely packed, and many people were in the area on Friday afternoon.

© Japan Today

